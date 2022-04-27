Famous Dex May Lose More Than $170,000 In Lawsuit Over Stolen Watch

A man is seeking a default judgment against Famous Dex, who allegedly stole a luxury watch and lied to police about it.

According to FOX 11 in Los Angeles, Michael Francati is asking for a total of $172,586 after accusing the embattled rapper of stealing a watch and lying to police about it. Famous Dex hasn’t responded to Francati’s lawsuit.

Francati sued Famous Dex for theft, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other claims.

The plaintiff has attempted to get a default judgment on two occasions, but a judge has found faults with both of his applications. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet had issues with a lack of evidence for the value of the watch and emotional distress damages in February.

Judge Beaudet also raised concerns about Francati seeking $41,000 in compensatory damages and the evidence to justify special damages and attorneys’ fees on Monday (April 25). A third default judgment hearing has been scheduled for June 28.

Francati claims Famous Dex, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., stole a luxury watch in 2021. The plaintiff says he agreed to let the 28-year-old artist show off the watch on Instagram. The Chicago native allegedly drove off with the watch when Francati handed it over outside the Saticoy Smoke Shop in Van Nuys.

Famous Dex then told Francati that four men robbed him and took the watch. The plaintiff reported the robbery yet ended up in the back of a police car.

“I was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of the police car for a prolonged time because Famous Dex, lying to the officers, told them that I had allegedly staged the robbery and set him up to be arrested,” Francati said.

Later that night, Francati saw Famous Dex with the watch on Instagram.