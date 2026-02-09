Famous Drill Rapper Converts To Islam, Changes Name To Akhil

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Central Cee quietly told fans he converted to Islam and changed his name from Oakley to Akhil during a PlaqueBoyMax livestream this week.

Central Cee just dropped some major personal news during a casual livestream moment. The UK drill star told viewers he converted to Islam and changed his first name from Oakley to Akhil.

The 27-year-old rapper made the announcement while chatting on PlaqueBoyMax‘s stream. Someone asked about his real name and Central Cee casually said he took his shahada and became Muslim.

“I just changed my name and took my shahada, I am a muslim now,” he told the stream. The shahada is Islam’s declaration of faith that formally brings someone into the religion.

Central Cee explained his new first name is Akhil, which means “intelligent” or “wise” in Arabic. He kept it simple and didn’t go deep into his reasons or timeline for converting.

Friends on the stream congratulated him quietly. The whole moment felt natural and unforced. Central Cee treated it like any other life update, not some big announcement.

Fans had been wondering about his faith since 2023. He posted Arabic text on Instagram that translates to “I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed devil.”

People started asking questions, but he never confirmed anything until now. His music already hinted at this spiritual shift. On his 2025 track “Booga,” Central Cee raps about repentance and Islamic practices.

“Lord, forgive us as I’m a sinner, repent and pray, you accept our sunnah,” he said on the song.

The West London rapper grew up in Shepherd’s Bush with his English mother and Guyanese-Chinese father. His parents split when he was seven and he lived with his mom and two younger brothers.

The Muslim community welcomed Central Cee’s announcement online. Many praised how low-key he kept the news instead of making it a publicity moment.