FBG Duck Murder Case: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Rapper’s Alleged Killers

FBG Duck was shot and killed in Chicago in 2020. Six men were charged with murder in furtherance of racketeering for his death.

Six alleged gang members are on trial for the 2020 murder of FBG Duck. Roughly 150 prospective jurors kicked off jury selection by answering questionnaires in Chicago on Tuesday (October 10).

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will decide on the 12-person jury as well as six alternates. According to the Chicago Tribune, Judge Martha Pacold wanted to begin in-court questioning of prospective jurors on Thursday (October 12).

The jury’s names will remain anonymous due to potential witness tampering. The trial is expected to last up to two months.

Charles Liggins, Christopher Thomas, Kenneth Roberson, Marcus Smart, Ralph Turpin and Tacarlos Offerd were charged with murder in furtherance of racketeering over FBG Duck’s death. The six defendants face up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say the defendants are members or associates of the O-Block gang. FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was a rival of the gang.

FBG Duck was shot and killed in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago in August 2020. Two others were wounded in the shooting.

Authorities claimed Turpin told O-Block members to rush over to Gold Coast and kill FBG Duck after spotting the 26-year-old rapper in the area. Two cars arrived at the scene with four men jumping out and opening fire at the victim.

FBG Duck was shot 16 times. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Prosecutors claimed O-Block gang members publicly took credit for the fatal shooting.