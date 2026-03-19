Fetty Wap Unveils “Zavier” As Personal Comeback Statement

Fetty Wap’s back with Zavier, a deeply personal album that separates his stage name from his real identity after prison.

Fetty Wap is stepping back into the spotlight with a deeply personal project that reframes his entire career narrative.

Just two months after walking out of federal prison in January, the 34-year-old rapper has announced his new album Zavier, dropping March 27, and the rollout tells a story about identity that goes way beyond a typical comeback record.

He shared an Instagram video explaining the album’s meaning, and it’s heavy.

In the video, he broke down the difference between Fetty and Zavier.

Fetty was the brand, the money, the lights, the applause. Zavier is the person his mother named him.

He talked about how when everything gets stripped away, when the chains come off and the stage disappears, you’re left with just yourself.

That’s the real test of who you actually are when nobody’s watching and there’s nothing to gain. The album title isn’t just a name change; it’s a statement about reclaiming his humanity after the system took everything else.

His path here was brutal. Back in May 2023, he was sentenced to six years for running a drug trafficking operation that moved heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from the West Coast to Long Island.

He’d pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy charges after getting arrested in 2021 alongside five co-defendants.

During his sentencing, he apologized to his community and his family, acknowledging the damage he’d caused. The whole situation forced him to sit with himself in a way most people never have to.

Now he’s using that time to create something that matters. Zavier represents a reset, a moment when he chooses to be honest about who he is rather than who the world made him into.

His 2015 debut album established him as a force, and “Trap Queen” became a cultural moment, but this project feels different.