Field Mob’s Shawn Jay Says Family Abandoned Him As He Battles Stage 4 Cancer

Shawn Jay from Field Mob reveals his cancer battle has progressed to stage 4, sharing an emotional message with fans.

Shawn Jay from Field Mob just revealed his cancer battle has reached stage 4, and the Hip-Hop community is rallying around him with prayers and support.

The Albany, Georgia, rapper opened up on Facebook about the devastating progression, sharing raw details about what he’s facing right now.

“Cancer has officially went 4th stage on me frfr. yesterday was hard,” he wrote, giving followers a glimpse into the weight of his reality.

What made the post resonate across social media wasn’t just the news itself, but the perspective Shawn Jay brought to it. He followed his announcement with a message about life’s fragility that hit different.

“We are born in 1 day. We die in 1 day. We can change in 1 day. We can fall in love in 1 day. We can succeed in 1 day. We can fail in 1 day. Anything can happen in just 1 day. Start with day 1 and your day will come,” he shared, closing with #iwantmylifeback.

The post showed resilience even in the darkest moments. However, he claimed his own mother, father and siblings have abandoned him as he fights for his life.

“I gotta hunnit if you can see my mom,dad,or brothers in the comments or if they even liked it…they think if they ignore me I’ll die and nobody will notice they never was there for me through this,” Shawn Jay said. “Yall so poocy yall who know my ppl will make up excuses but let’s be real,,,u dying from cancer and yo family aint there…them folks dont love me.”

Shawn Jay’s journey with Field Mob, alongside his partner Smoke, shaped Southern Hip-Hop in the early 2000s. Their albums 613: Ashy to Classy and From tha Roota to tha Toota were well received and they had a massive hit with their song “Sick of Being Lonelly,” which was produced. by Jazze Pha.

The rapper’s eventually signed with Ludacris’ Disturbin Tha Peace label and had another monster with the hit single “Georgia” in 2005. From there, Field Mob dropped Light Poles and Pine Trees, which spawned their biggest hit “So What” featuring a young Ciara.

The duo’s contributions to the culture remain influential even now. His voice, which once spoke to everyday struggles, is now met with the same energy in return as supporters hold space for him during this fight.

The culture stands with Shawn Jay as he continues battling this disease.