Final Suspect Nabbed In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Executed By Pooh Shiesty & His Dad

Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison after the FBI arrested the final suspect in a violent Dallas music studio kidnapping targeting Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty and eight co-conspirators are now facing life sentences after the FBI completed its sweep of suspects involved in a violent Dallas music studio robbery that targeted Gucci Mane’s label representatives.

Terrance Rodgers, the final defendant, was arrested in Atlanta on Thursday, closing out a federal investigation that exposed one of Hip-Hop’s most brazen contract disputes turned criminal enterprise.

The January 10 incident started as a setup disguised as a legitimate business meeting, but it quickly escalated into an armed takeover that left three victims traumatized and robbed of luxury items worth thousands.

The scheme centered on forcing a contract release from The New 1017 Records, Gucci Mane’s label, where Pooh Shiesty had been stuck despite wanting out.

Pooh Shiesty allegedly brandished an AK-style pistol and held one victim at gunpoint while demanding they sign paperwork terminating his recording agreement.

BIG30, his co-conspirator, used his body to barricade the studio door while other defendants displayed firearms and systematically robbed the victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, and cash.

One victim was choked to near unconsciousness during the assault, and the entire operation was coordinated with military precision by a crew that included Pooh Shiesty’s own father, Lontrell Williams Sr.

What made this case particularly damaging for the defendants was their own arrogance in the aftermath.

Hours after the robbery, several of them posted photos and videos on social media flaunting the stolen jewelry, essentially creating a digital confession that investigators used to build their case.

Electronic monitoring data from Pooh Shiesty’s ankle monitor, combined with license plate reader data and social media evidence, created an airtight timeline that linked all nine defendants to the crime.

Federal prosecutors didn’t need much more than that to secure charges against the entire crew.

All nine defendants now face federal kidnapping charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Pooh Shiesty’s previous legal troubles included a firearms conspiracy conviction in Florida, which meant he was on federal home confinement when he allegedly orchestrated this scheme.

The fact that he violated those conditions by committing a violent federal crime only strengthens the prosecution’s case.