Finesse2tymes Busted With Adderall, In Jail Documents Show

Finesse2tymes and girlfriend FNG Shugga were arrested after police found drugs hidden in their Escalade.

Finesse2tymes found himself back in The headlines now that new details surfaced about his January drug arrest in Texas.

Court documents reveal exactly what went down during the traffic stop that landed the Memphis rapper and his girlfriend FNG Shugga behind bars.

According to Fox51, Rusk County police pulled over Finesse2tymes on January 14 around 9:39 P.M. after spotting his Cadillac Escalade driving without a front license plate.

The trooper immediately smelled marijuana when he walked up to the vehicle.

Finesse2tymes sat behind the wheel while his girlfriend FNG Shugga rode shotgun. Police knew Shugga and discovered she had outstanding warrants.

The probable cause search turned up orange pills believed to be Adderall plus a small bag of marijuana in the front seat area.

But that was just the beginning of what officers would find.

FNG Shugga tried to hide evidence while getting arrested. The trooper caught her concealing a small bag of green leafy buds in her clothing during the handcuffing process.

Finesse2tymes had his own stash too. Jail staff found three more Adderall pills on him during the booking search at Rusk County Jail.

The charges piled up fast for both suspects.

Finesse2tymes got hit with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility.

FNG Shugga faced even more serious charges including tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, weapon offense, and a U.S. Marshal detainer.

Finesse2tymes bonded out quickly but FNG Shugga remained locked up on a $526,000 bond. She has since been released.

The rapper wasted no time pointing fingers at fellow Memphis artist MoneyBagg Yo on social media.

“Bagg put the police on me,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Yall be wanting me to stay in jail so bad. I don’t carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2. Yaw Nygas some real haters.”

The rapper expressed his feelings about his girlfriend’s situation too. “I ain’t gone lie, I’m sick w out u Shug. On god don’t nobody know like her.”

Finesse2tymes doubled down on his accusations against MoneyBagg Yo in a follow-up post.

“And bagg u know I know the truth. Yo cousin Big homie g name BEEN in the paper work GOT THE DAMO MAN REAL TIME and yall swept ts under the rug so quit speakin on rats and u wit one.”

This arrest marks the second time in two months that the couple faced drug charges in Texas. They were previously arrested in September 2025 on similar allegations.

The rapper’s legal troubles have become a pattern over the past year.

Court records show he faces charges under Texas Penalty Groups 1 and 2, which typically involve high-risk drugs like cocaine, opioids, ecstasy and hallucinogens.

The case adds another chapter to Finesse2tymes’ ongoing struggles with the law while he tries to maintain his music career.