Finesse2tymes Heads To Nashville As Arrest Steak Continues

Finesse2tymes was booked in Harris County Jail after turning himself in on a warrant, marking his fourth arrest in 2025 amid ongoing legal and personal turmoil.

Finesse2tymes entered Harris County Jail on November 20 after turning himself in on an outstanding warrant, marking his fourth arrest of 2025 and deepening a yearlong streak of legal setbacks for the Memphis rapper.

The 31-year-old artist, born Ricky Hampton, had previewed his surrender earlier in the week via Instagram Story. The booking adds to a growing list of run-ins with law enforcement that have overshadowed his music career this year.

This latest jail stint follows an October 20 arrest in Dallas, where Finesse2tymes was hit with eight charges, including drug possession, tampering with evidence and attempting to bring banned items into a correctional facility.

That case, also in Harris County, came with bond amounts exceeding $100,000. The rapper’s legal issues accelerated in May when federal prosecutors accused him of repeatedly violating the terms of his supervised release, landing him back in federal custody.

In September, he was arrested again in Tyler, Texas, after performing at a concert.

The rapper is already free and back to work, with a show slated for tonight (November 20) in Nashville, Tennessee.

While his court appearances have piled up, Finesse2tymes also found himself in a public spat with Offset, after making crude remarks about Cardi B and her rumored connection to NFL star Stefon Diggs.

He referred to Diggs as “that n#### that hit Offset’s b####.”

Offset didn’t take the jab lightly and warned him to keep his name out of his mouth. The tension escalated during a FaceTime call when Finesse2tymes replied, “Don’t get mad at me. Get mad at the football player.”