Finesse2tymes Mourns Daughter’s Mother & Vows To Fight For Custody

Finesse2tymes revealed the mother of his daughter has died and says he’s now fighting for custody while rejecting child support demands.

Finesse2tymes opened up about the death of his daughter’s mother and a brewing custody battle in a raw and emotional video posted Monday (October 6), revealing he’s now preparing to raise his daughter alone while pushing back against child support demands from her family.

“Condolences to my baby mama,” he said in the clip. “Was we on good terms? No, have we been on good terms since my daughter been here? No, I made my daughter through the game.”

The Memphis rapper, known for his blunt delivery, didn’t hold back as he explained the complicated relationship with the mother of his middle daughter, who he said previously worked for him.

“I made my daughter through pimping,” he said. “My daughter didn’t come from a successful relationship with this lady.”

He made it clear he doesn’t feel obligated to her family, stating, “But I don’t own her daughter nothing. Only reason why I know her name is from her momma sending me a Zelle to send her money. I don’t know y’all. I called for my daughter sanity.”

Finesse2tymes said he’s now seeking full custody of his daughter, claiming her late mother’s relatives are trying to secure child support payments from him.

“I’m her biological father, by law,” he added. “And I’m coming to get her, since you wanna play.”

Finessefiness2Tymes Reveals CPS Battle Over Youngest Daughter

The rapper revealed he is also dealing with Child Protective Services over custody of his youngest daughter, sharing more of his personal struggles in an Instagram Story earlier this week.

“Right now its best mf leave me alone, I’m fighting cps about my youngest daughter, And my oldest daughter and my middle daughter mama just died.”

He also spoke about the emotional toll of becoming a single parent without a support system.

“So now I’m about to have to learn how to be a single parent and don’t know SHYT because I ain’t have no daddy,” he wrote. “Can’t call my mama.”

Finesse2tymes has had a tense relationship with his own mother, which recently became public after a dispute that left them no longer speaking.