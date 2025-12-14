FKA Twigs Says Kanye & Kim Approved North West’s Appearance On “EUSEXUA”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

FKA Twigs enlisted North West for a Japanese rap verse on her album “EUSEXUA” with help from Kanye and Kim Kardashian.

FKA Twigs brought an unexpected voice to her latest album EUSEXUA—North West and credits Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for making it happen.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the British singer-songwriter revealed that Ye played a key role in connecting her with his 12-year-old daughter, who delivers a Japanese rap verse on the track “Childlike Things.”

“To be honest with you, Ye actually helped set it up through a friend, in the beginning,” Twigs said. “And then Kim was very helpful and sweet and helped finish it all off.”

Twigs said North West was surrounded by encouragement during the project and showed a new side of herself while filming the music video.

“When we were on set, we were just cheering North on,” she said. “In the video, it’s one of the first times I really saw her let go a tiny bit.”

The “Cellophane” artist praised North’s personality and presence, calling her “so cool” and “so grounded.”

“She was very playful and sparkly, and I’d not seen that side of her,” Twigs said. “It’s something so incredible about that age, from like 10 to 15, to be encouraged to do something that you love no matter who you are.”

Twigs said the collaboration held personal meaning, noting that she wrote “Childlike Things” when she was around the same age as North.

"It's also strange because I wrote that song when I was like 12, 13 as well," she said.

North West has already made appearances on her father’s albums Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 and has performed live, showing early signs of following in her parents’ creative footsteps.

EUSEXUA was released earlier this year.