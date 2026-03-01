Flavor Flav Secures VIP Treatment For Massive US Women’s Olympian Celebration

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav organized a massive Las Vegas celebration weekend for US women’s Olympic medalists with the support of MGM Resorts.

Flavor Flav secured VIP treatment for his “She Got Game” weekend celebration honoring all US women’s Olympians this summer in Las Vegas.

The Public Enemy rapper partnered with MGM Resorts to deliver hospitality and parties during the July 16-19 event.

The Hip-Hop legend announced that MGM stepped up with over 100 rooms for medal-winning female athletes from the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Flav wrote on X that many people offered help to the hockey team, but MGM committed to supporting all women medalists and the USA Bobsled/Skeleton team.

“I wanna give a special shout out to MGM Resorts,,, many people offered to help the hockey team,,, but when I said I wanted to include ALL women who earned medals from the winter games + USABS [USA Bobsled/Skeleton], they didn’t hesitate and stepped up to be REAL partners with 100+ rooms,” Flavor Flav posted.

MGM also provided food, hospitality, spa services, ground transportation, event space, and after-parties for the celebration. The resort will host a public parade and party so people can celebrate the female athletes for free.

Flavor Flav launched a GoFundMe donation page to support the “She Got Game” weekend festivities. The campaign states that funds will go directly to invited female athletes and support the Las Vegas celebration weekend.

“Funds raised through this campaign will go directly to the invited female athletes and support the She Got Game weekend. Your generosity will ensure these athletes are properly celebrated in Las Vegas and receive meaningful financial support for their futures,” the donation page explains.

Flavor Flav announced his celebration plans after controversy surrounding President Trump’s phone call with the men’s Olympic hockey team.

The men’s team laughed when Trump joked about inviting the women’s hockey team to his State of the Union address or facing impeachment.

Twenty members of the men’s team attended Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday and visited the White House.

Trump said the women’s hockey team will “soon” visit the White House despite the team declining his invitation due to scheduling conflicts.

The celebration will take place from July 16-19 in Las Vegas, with full support from MGM Resorts.