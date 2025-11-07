Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya Issues Public Apology For Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Ex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yaya Mayweather addressed the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs in a series of posts where she apologized to her parents and the victim.

Yaya Mayweather confronted her past in a vulnerable stream of posts, apologizing to her parents and to Lapattra Jacobs, the woman she stabbed in 2020 during a confrontation at NBA YoungBoy‘s home.

The 25-year-old daughter of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather wrote, “I’m not just this dumb delusional girl who lives a perfect life. … I’ve been through and I go through things just like anybody else,” opening a reflection that marked a shift from her previous silence on the matter.

The incident occurred in April 2020 when Mayweather, then 19, was arrested for stabbing Jacobs, who also shares a child with NBA YoungBoy.

Mayweather eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years of probation.

In her posts, Mayweather directly addressed her parents, Floyd Mayweather and Melissa Brim, saying, “I apologize to my family, more specifically my father and mother, if any of my actions over the years have embarrassed you or affected you in any way.”

She also issued a rare apology to Jacobs, stating, “To anyone i may have hurt over the years i apologize, including Lapattra Jacobs… even though yes it was self defense i apologize.”

Though she maintained her actions were in self-defense, the apology marked a notable change in tone and public accountability.

Her legal team had previously defended her actions in court, but this is the first time Mayweather has publicly expressed regret toward Jacobs.

Mayweather ended her posts with a statement about her desire to change how she’s perceived.

“I want to right my wrongs while I’m still here and able to,” she added. “I want y’all to see the real me and not this f##### up perception.”