Former Nappy Roots Member & Founding Member Caught In Massive Drug Bust

Big V from Nappy Roots, was arrested Monday after police found 20 pounds of marijuana at his Kentucky dispensary.

A former member of Nappy Roots is facing serious drug trafficking charges after Warren County authorities raided his Bowling Green dispensary Monday afternoon.

Big V from the multi-platinum Hip-Hop group operated Vito’s Dispensary on River Place Avenue before law enforcement shut down the operation.

Authorities recovered approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, 2.2 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and three handguns during the Monday search.

The Warren County Drug Task Force executed the warrant after receiving multiple complaints from law enforcement and community sources about illegal activities at the business location.

Big V left Nappy Roots in 2012 to focus on raising his children as a single father. The Kentucky native co-founded the group while attending Western Kentucky University in the late 1990s, helping create hits like “Po’ Folks” and “Awnaw” that earned Grammy nominations and platinum sales.

Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of hallucinogenic mushrooms at the dispensary several weeks before Monday’s raid, according to WKRN.

Task force members returned with additional officers around noon on Monday, discovering Schedule I controlled substances throughout the business premises.

Officers also seized numerous THC products, including pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, gummies and resin during the comprehensive search operation. Big V received charges for trafficking marijuana over five pounds and first-degree controlled substance trafficking involving more than 10 dose units of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Both charges included firearm enhancements due to the three handguns found on the property during the investigation. Big V posted a $6,000 bond at the Warren County Regional Jail and was released the same day as his arrest.

The former rapper established The Tisdale Foundation after leaving Nappy Roots, focusing on helping single fathers navigate parenting challenges in their communities.

His departure from the group came during a period when he wanted to prioritize family responsibilities over touring and recording commitments.

Nappy Roots’ original lineup included six members from Kentucky who met while attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

Big V’s arraignment is scheduled for March 15, 2026, at Warren County District Court.