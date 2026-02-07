EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Freak Off Worker Says Diddy, Cassie Ruined His Construction Business & Now He’s Broke

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clayton Howard has zero income and under $100 in assets after being exposed as a Diddy freak-off worker, court documents reveal today.

One of Diddy’s most outspoken ex sex workers, Clayton Howard, is flat broke and living off family handouts after his role in the Diddy case destroyed his construction business.

Howard filed court papers this week asking a federal judge to waive all fees so he can pursue his civil rights lawsuit against Diddy. The former male escort says he has zero monthly income and less than $100 in total assets.

His construction company, Gold Standard Contracting LLC, hasn’t brought in any money for over eight months. Howard blames harassment and attacks after being exposed as a victim in the federal Diddy trafficking case.

“This public exposure has made it impossible for me to secure new construction contracts, maintain business relationships, or conduct normal business operations,” Clayton Howard explained. “The continuous harassment and attacks have destroyed my professional reputation in the contracting industry, causing existing clients to terminate relationships and prospective clients to refuse to work with me.”

He says he has no wages, business profits, government benefits, rental income or investment income.

Navy Federal closed his checking account for unpaid overdraft charges. His remaining savings account is restricted. Howard owns no real estate, no vehicles and has no retirement accounts.

Family members now pay his rent, utilities, transportation and most of his food. Howard emphasizes that his relatives aren’t wealthy and are making sacrifices to help him survive.

Howard is representing himself in two separate cases.

He’s suing Diddy and Cassie Ventura for $20 million over alleged sex trafficking, drugging and abuse during eight years of “freak-off” parties starting in 2009.

He also filed a $20 million lawsuit against Netflix, 50 Cent and production companies over the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Howard claims they promised him a “complete and truthful” account, but then edited and distorted his story.

The former escort alleges Cassie recruited him through an escort agency and was his “primary trafficker,” not just Diddy’s victim. He says Cassie transmitted an STD to him and secretly terminated a pregnancy he claims was his.

Howard argues federal prosecutors used his cooperation but blocked him from fully testifying about Cassie’s alleged role. He says this violated his rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

Howard already received a fee waiver in the New York state court for his Netflix lawsuit. He’s asking the federal court for the same accommodation so he can pursue his civil rights claims against Diddy.

The unresolved status of his claims has also stalled his access to the Backpage Remission trafficking victim compensation program, according to court filings.

Howard is working to change his life by becoming a lawyer while fighting both cases without legal representation.

“I am pursuing this legal studies degree to better my life, strengthen my legal knowledge and position, and become competent to effectively address the continued violations of my civil rights, including those that are the subject of this lawsuit,” Howard revealed.