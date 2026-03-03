French Rapper Booba Cops $14M Miami Beach Estate While Fighting Criminal Charges

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Booba purchased a $14.2 million Miami Beach waterfront mansion while facing potential imprisonment in France’s largest cyberbullying case.

The French rap mogul’s company, 777 Miami Property, closed the deal for the 4,986-square-foot home, which was owned by Serbian tennis star Slobodan Živojinović and his wife, singer Lepa Brena.

The timing raises eyebrows, since Booba remains entangled in ongoing legal proceedings that could land him in prison.

French prosecutors documented his three-year harassment campaign against talent agent Magali Berdah, which resulted in 28 people receiving jail sentences in March 2024.

The case marked France’s most extensive cyberbullying prosecution to date, with authorities calling it an unprecedented online mob attack.

Booba’s Miami Beach purchase signals confidence despite the legal storm brewing back home.

The waterfront mansion features premium amenities and sits in one of South Florida’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

Real estate records show this marks the property’s first sale since construction, making it a significant investment for the rapper’s growing portfolio.

The 46-year-old artist’s empire extends far beyond traditional rap ventures, with diversified holdings across fashion, technology and property development.

His Ünkut clothing brand generates approximately $9 million annually, while advertising contracts add another $7 million to his income.

Strategic investments in tech startups and real estate have pushed his estimated net worth above $20 million, according to financial analysts.

The Miami purchase represents his latest move into international real estate markets, following successful investments in French commercial properties.

The rapper’s legal team continues fighting the cyberbullying charges while he expands his business operations across multiple countries.