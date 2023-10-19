Funky Dineva To Benzino: We Both Were In That Naked Bar, Snorting Cocaine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Media personality Funky Dineva spilled some apparent tea about Benzino. Dineva put the former co-owner of The Source on blast for his alleged drug use.

Benzino has been an outspoken critic of the LGBTQ community. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member blasted BET in 2021. He was upset with the network for allowing Lil Nas X to kiss another man at the BET Awards.

There have also been allegations that Zino engages in sexual relations with transgender women. He even expressed his willingness to go to jail over defending himself against what he called a “transformer” supposedly spreading lies about him.

During an episode of Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F, hosts Claudia Jordan and Funky Dineva claimed Benzino made a statement about being uncomfortable around transgender people. That conversation led to Dineva sharing an alleged personal experience with the “Rock the Party” rapper.

“I’m finna fix his ass,” declared Funky Dineva. The YouTuber also added, “Now this [was] back in the day, so don’t judge me for my past, because I don’t stay there no more. But we both were down there in that naked bar, snorting that cocaine.”

According to the openly gay Florida native, Funky Dineva and Benzino spent time together in Atlanta’s Blue Flame Lounge strip club on the night in question. Dineva later said, “I’ve hung out with Benzino several times. Benzino is cool with the gays. It was never an issue.”

There have been rumors that Benzino had a sexual relationship with transgender model Shauna Brooks which he has repeatedly denied. Back in April, Zino went on a Twitter rant about LGBTQ social media users directing sexual remarks at him online.

“Attention to all in the LGBTQ, abcd!!! I respect y’all’s movement and your decision to be who you want to be BUT STOP THE WEIRD S### WITH THE COMMENTS AND FLIRTING. I’M NOT F###### FLATTERED BECAUSE I’M NOT GAY!! RESPECT THAT S### AS I RESPECT WHO YOU ARE!! 🤬😡😤,” tweeted Benzino.