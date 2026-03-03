Funniest Reactions To Stephen Curry’s Legendary Stare Down Of Draymond Green During Timeout

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry’s stone-faced reaction to Draymond Green’s timeout speech goes viral after the Warriors’ loss to the Lakers on March 1.

Stephen Curry delivered the most memorable reaction of the Warriors’ disappointing 129-101 loss to the Lakers on March 1.

The Golden State superstar became an instant meme after cameras captured his stone-faced expression during teammate Draymond Green’s animated timeout speech.

The 16-second clip shows Curry maintaining perfect composure while Green unleashes his trademark intensity on younger teammates during the crucial timeout break.

When your girl is venting about her coworkers, but you know she’s the actual problem



pic.twitter.com/c4ZpdPwseu — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) March 2, 2026

The moment occurred during Golden State’s frustrating defeat at Crypto.com Arena, where the Warriors struggled to find an offensive rhythm against Los Angeles.

Green’s passionate speech targeted the team’s younger players, but Curry’s reaction stole the spotlight from his teammate’s motivational efforts.

Fans immediately recognized the humor in Curry’s deadpan response to Green’s familiar antics.

Steph Curry when Draymond goes on one of his rants now.. https://t.co/JbNBBYa63E pic.twitter.com/kFoikEhpEX — Leon Phelps (@Juice4DaThirsty) March 1, 2026

The two-time MVP has witnessed countless Draymond outbursts throughout their championship runs, making his calm demeanor even more entertaining for viewers watching the timeout unfold.

Social media platforms exploded with reactions to Curry’s legendary poker face, with fans creating memes and comparing the moment to previous Warriors sideline drama.

The clip has generated millions of views across multiple platforms, proving that sometimes the best reactions come from saying absolutely nothing at all.

The Warriors currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with a 32-28 record, desperately needing wins to secure a playoff spot.

The Warriors face the Denver Nuggets next on March 5 at Chase Center in their continued push for postseason positioning.

One nod one green light Steph curry we can have Draymond green playing for the Taliban https://t.co/aJOFvai1bV — )$.warriors nation⭐️🦇 (@henson_vin36796) March 2, 2026