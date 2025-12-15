Future Joined Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Circle After Met Gala Reinvention

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future leveled up his fashion credentials by joining Louis Vuitton as a brand ambassador after turning heads at the Met Gala.

Future added another high-profile fashion title to his résumé by officially becoming a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, following his buzzworthy Met Gala appearance and a standout collaboration with Lanvin.

The Atlanta rapper, known for his chart-topping music and evolving personal style, attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2026 menswear show in Paris last June.

But it was his dramatic transformation at the 2025 Met Gala, where he wore custom Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams and debuted a clean-cut look without his signature dreadlocks, that turned heads and signaled a new era for the rapper.

Future’s appointment as a Louis Vuitton ambassador comes after years of building credibility in fashion.

In 2023, he served as the first guest creative director for Lanvin, launching the Lanvin Lab capsule collection. The line featured ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for both men and women, reflecting his distinctive approach to layering and detail.

His creative ties to Pharrell go back a decade.

The two collaborated on the 2014 single “Move That Dope,” and that connection likely played a role in Future’s selection as one of Vuitton’s “Friends of the House,” a title also held by Jude Bellingham, Tyshawn Jones and Tahar Rahim.

Louis Vuitton praised Future in a statement, saying he “embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton, including creativity, artistry, and a pioneering spirit that resonates with international audiences.”

The brand added that his “unique style and creative vision” make him “an invaluable addition to the Louis Vuitton family.”

With 11 No. 1 albums, including We Don’t Trust You and DS2, Future continues to shape Hip-Hop while expanding his influence in fashion.

His partnership with Louis Vuitton aligns with the brand’s current artistic direction under Pharrell, who has emphasized cultural relevance and cross-genre collaboration.

Louis Vuitton has not yet revealed what projects Future will take on in his new role, but said it “eagerly anticipates an inspiring and innovative journey” with the rapper.

Future’s ambassadorship was confirmed following his appearance at the Spring 2026 Louis Vuitton show in Paris.