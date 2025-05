Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G Herbo has revealed how Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams went from public conflict to co-parenting harmony.

G Herbo is opening up about the once-rocky relationship between the mothers of his children and how they’ve turned a corner toward peace and partnership.

The Chicago rapper, father to three kids with Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams, said the two women are now texting, coordinating birthday parties and sharing parenting duties with ease.

“Now they texting each other and planning birthdays,” Herbo said, describing a new dynamic that seemed unlikely just a few years ago.

During a recent appearance on BET’s “For The Fellas” podcast, Herbo credited his own approach to co-parenting for helping shift the energy.

“The way I carry the situation, I kinda forced them to carry it the same way,” he said before clarifying, “I didn’t force it on them.”

Once the women had a real conversation, he said, things naturally settled. “They were cool.”

The rapper emphasized his focus on “building a healthy blended family — all love, no games.”

He added, “It’s about seeing it through,” and clarified that he holds no grudges toward either woman.

G Herbo’s Baby Mamas Hash Things Out

Fletcher shares son Yosohn with Herbo, and Williams, mother to Essex and Emmy, have had their share of public tension.

In 2022, Fletcher accused Williams of mistreating her son — an allegation Williams firmly denied.

“Why would I harm my man’s son?” she asked during a January 2024 appearance on Fletcher’s YouTube series “Dinner With The Don.”

During that same sit-down, Williams suggested Yosohn may have exaggerated things to spend more time with his dad.

Herbo also admitted in the past that he cheated on Fletcher with Williams, adding another layer to the drama.

But in recent months, the two women have been spotted together — first in Miami in December 2024, then again in the Bahamas in April for Yosohn’s birthday celebration.

One viral moment from that trip showed Williams joking on Instagram, “She stole my babyyyy,” after Essex was seen cuddling with Fletcher on a yacht.