Gavin Newsom Admits He’d Be “Lying” About Ignoring 2028 Presidential Run

Gavin Newsom admitted his interest in a 2028 presidential run, as national polls show growing Democratic support.

Gavin Newsom didn’t dodge the question about his presidential future and instead leaned into the speculation during a national interview, saying he’d be “lying” if he claimed he wasn’t thinking about a 2028 White House bid.

The California governor made the comments during a segment on CBS Sunday Morning, where he confirmed that he plans to evaluate a potential campaign after the 2026 midterm elections.

When asked directly if he was seriously considering a run, Newsom responded without hesitation.

“Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise,” he said. “I’d just be lying. And I’m not – I can’t do that.”

Newsom, 58, is nearing the end of his second term in Sacramento, which concludes in January 2027 due to term limits.

Over the past several years, he’s built a national profile by positioning himself as a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump and his policies, often using social media and state legislation to draw a sharp contrast.

That combative stance has made him a target for Republicans, including Trump’s former Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who recently threatened to yank $160 million in federal funds from California over the state’s trucking regulations. Duffy blamed Newsom for a deadly crash involving an undocumented truck driver.

Newsom’s office fired back, referencing the driver’s federally approved work status and taking a jab at Duffy’s reality TV past.

“Former D-list reality star, now Secretary of Transportation, still doesn’t understand federal law,” the statement read. “In the meantime, unlike this clown, we’ll stick to the facts: California commercial driver’s license holders had a fatal crash rate nearly 40% LOWER than the national average.”

Despite the political back-and-forth, Newsom’s national standing appears to be gaining traction.

A recent CBS News poll showed 72% of Democrats and 48% of all registered voters support the idea of him running for president in 2028.

A large % of Californians in his own Democratic Party say Gov. Newsom should run for president in '28, but among the state’s voters overall, that view is more split.



By comparison, more California Dems say Newsom should run than say that of former VP Kamala Harris.… pic.twitter.com/oXG2fHWjbn — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) October 23, 2025

During the interview, Newsom also reflected on his personal journey and the obstacles he’s faced, including dyslexia and academic struggles.

“The idea that a guy who got 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts, that was always in the back of the classroom, the idea that you would even throw that out is, in and of itself, extraordinary,” he said. “Who the hell knows? I’m looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s open to a presidential run.



The Democrat and frequent Trump critic said he’ll give serious thought to a White House bid after next year’s midterms. “I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom said, adding that “fate will determine” his decision and a… pic.twitter.com/uD8OqNrnHE — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 26, 2025

Newsom has also been pushing Proposition 50, a ballot measure aimed at expanding Democratic representation in Congress as a counter to Republican-led redistricting in other states. The initiative is part of his broader strategy to influence national politics from California.

While he emphasized that his decision is still years away, Newsom acknowledged that the door is wide open.

“Fate will determine that,” he said.