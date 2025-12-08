Gene Deal Fires Back At Misa Hylton Over Harassment Claims As Diddy Doc Drama Continues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gene Deal fired back at Misa Hylton after she blamed him for harassment over paternity rumors about Justin Combs.

Gene Deal fired back at Misa Hylton after she accused him of causing harassment over old paternity rumors. The former Diddy bodyguard didn’t hold back when responding to Hylton’s claims.

“I saw that today. Somebody sent me that s### today, man,” Deal said on The Art of Dialogue. “And my whole thing about it is, Misa, how am I harassing you? I’ve never harassed you. I’ve always been a protector of you so far, until now.”

Deal worked security for Diddy for years and has spoken publicly about his time with the music mogul. He said he won’t back down from telling his version of events.

Hylton posted on Instagram this week, saying she and Justin Combs faced harassment because of Deal’s comments and Netflix’s new Diddy documentary. She said the speculation about Justin’s paternity has caused “heartbreaking” pain for her family.

She said she’s a private person who doesn’t deserve public scrutiny.

Hylton and Diddy dated in the 1990s and had Justin together in 1993. The drama centers around old rumors that Anthony “Wolf” Jones was Justin’s real father.

Jones worked as Diddy’s bodyguard and close friend before being killed in Atlanta in November 2003. Jones was shot and killed along with friend Lamont Girdy during the Atlanta incident. Police said dozens of shots were fired during the deadly confrontation.

Deal has previously suggested Jones might be Justin’s biological dad. But he said Hylton’s anger is misdirected.

“For you to go and try to snake that whole situation and saying I’m the reason why you being harassed,” Deal continued. “No. Your ex [Diddy] is the reason why you being harassed.”

The Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning brought renewed attention to old rumors about Diddy’s family.

“Misa is mad at me and upset with me because I didn’t clarify that,” Deal said. “It wasn’t for me to clarify. Misa, I ain’t harassed you not one time.”

The back-and-forth comes as 50 Cent continues promoting his Diddy documentary series.