Gene “Groove” Allen Of Groove B. Chill & “House Party” Fame Dies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop pioneer Gene “Groove” Allen, known for his music with Groove B. Chill and his role in House Party, has passed away, leaving a lasting imprint on both industries.

Gene “Groove” Allen a key figure in the Hip-Hop trio Groove B. Chill, has died, though details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed.

The Bronx-born rapper and actor was celebrated for his contributions to music and film, particularly his role in the 1990 cult classic House Party.

News of Allen’s death surfaced on February 14 when Eric B. paid tribute on Instagram.

“Got a call from my brother Chill that his brother Groove passed away. Dam rest in peace brother Groove we will continue to celebrate your life let the house party continue on thanks for the great music and movie moments,” Eric B said.

DJ Premier also shared condolences, acknowledging Allen’s dual impact on music and film. “My condolences. Loved their music on Uptown and his character in House Party as the drunk.”

At the time of his death, Allen was finalizing an EP titled Bring Back The Party, a project that aimed to recapture the spirited energy of the golden era of Hip-Hop.

Groove B. Chill, the trio that introduced Allen to wider audiences, featured Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Belal “DJ Belal” Miller alongside him.

Their music career gained traction when they dropped Starting From Zero in 1990, an album that blended upbeat, feel-good rhymes with production that fit right into Hip-Hop’s evolving soundscape.

The album featured production from Pete Rock as well as Prince Paul and spawned the hit single “Hip Hop Music,” produced by “Hitman” Howie Tee.

A promotional video from that album led to their memorable appearance in House Party, where Allen’s on-screen charisma as the loveable drunk resonated with audiences.

After appearing in House Party 2, Mitchell pivoted away from music to focus on a successful acting career, while Allen continued his career rapping and performing.