Gillie Labels Johnny Manziel Drug Addict-Alcoholic As Cam Newton Beef Explodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Gillie Da King is ready for the smoke with Johnny Manziel, who threatened to physically assault the podcast host over a beef with Cam Newton.

Johnny Manziel threatening to smack Gillie Da King isn’t going over well with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast co-host, who labeled the former NFL quarterback a coke head who needs to check into Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Come on, Johnny. Out of all the m############ you could f### with, Johnny, what the f### would make you stop at me, man? Huh? I know what it was. I know exactly what it was. It ain’t no secret,” Gillie Da King said, with white powder all over his face, in a nod to cocaine.

It all started up after Cam Newton decided to leave Jalen Hurts off his top 10 quarterback list, which Gillie—who reps Philly hard—took real personal.

Gillie was feeling it at his birthday party, where clowned Cam while waving around a fake Super Bowl trophy and roasting him for never winning the big one.

That’s when Manziel lost it.

Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest f###### loser on the planet. Talking like you’ve f###### done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the f### out of you, trust https://t.co/BmrrE9LMzk — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) August 2, 2025

The former Heisman winner came out swinging on social media, calling Gillie “the biggest f###### loser on the planet.” But he didn’t stop there. Manziel warned Gillie, “If I see you, just know I’m going to slap the f### out of you, trust.”

Gillie fired back at Manziel, letting him know that if he raised his hand to the Philly rapper, he would end up in the hospital.

“It ain’t 1917 no more, Johnny. This is 2025, n##### fight back, Johnny. The f### make you think you just gonna slap a n#### and do what, just gonna walk off about your business?

“Now, let me tell you something, Johnny. I need you to check into AA, Alcohol Anonymous, and I need you to check the f### out of AAB. African-American business, Johnny,” Gillie fumed.