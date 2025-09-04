Giorgio Armani Dies At 91 After Decades Leading Global Fashion Empire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Giorgio Armani passed away at the age of 91 in Milan, leaving behind a fashion empire he had led for nearly 50 years.

Giorgio Armani passed away on Thursday in Milan at the age of 91, leaving behind a luxury fashion empire he had built from scratch and led with relentless dedication for nearly five decades.

The Armani Group confirmed his death in a statement, saying the legendary designer passed “peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.”

The announcement described him as the “creator, founder, and tireless driving force” of the brand, adding, “Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.”

Milan, 4 September 2025 – With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.



Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away… pic.twitter.com/7lMIdpw5oX — Armani (@armani) September 4, 2025

The company said Armani remained active in his work until his final days. “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

Founded in 1975, the Armani brand evolved from a single fashion label into a comprehensive luxury business encompassing clothing, cosmetics, sportswear, music, and high-end hotels.

Armani served as the company’s CEO, chairman and head designer, maintaining full ownership and creative control throughout his life.

Employees and family members described the company as more than a business.

Giorgio Armani captured with rapper @1Future in the #GABugatti capsule collection for the Fall issue of @GQStyle. pic.twitter.com/kQZc35otYj — Armani (@armani) August 10, 2016

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” the statement read. “Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication.”

The statement concluded with a vow to continue his legacy: “But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

Armani was renowned for his minimalist elegance and his significant influence on red-carpet fashion. He also made headlines for being the first designer to prohibit underweight models from walking in his shows, a move that was a significant statement in the industry.

Per his wishes, Armani’s funeral will be held privately.