GloRilla Calls Out DJ Mustard After NBA Celebrity Game Win

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

GloRilla beat DJ Mustard’s team in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game and had a message for the producer and Anthony Anderson after her win.

GloRilla came to play at the 2026 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Los Angeles. The Memphis rapper brought her A-game to the court Friday night and walked away with bragging rights over DJ Mustard.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featured other notable participants, including Mustard, Jamie Foxx, Common, Keegan-Michael Key and former NBA player Jeremy Lin.

The Grammy-nominated rapper helped Team Giannis beat Team Anthony 65-58 in the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. GloRilla’s defensive intensity and Memphis swagger stood out during Team Giannis’ seven-point victory.

GloRilla took just two shots during the contest but made her mark on defense. With the score tied at 39 in the third quarter, she fought and won a jump ball against reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul.

The Grammy-nominated artist didn’t hold back when talking to reporters after her team’s victory. She made sure DJ Mustard and Anthony Anderson knew exactly how she felt about their loss.

“I had to trash talk Mustard because he said they was going to win and I knew they weren’t because I’m on the team,” GloRilla said in a post-game interview. “I bring, you know what I’m saying, the good luck.”

GloRilla’s confidence showed throughout the game at the Kia Forum. She brought the same energy that made her a Hip-Hop star to the basketball court.

The “F.N.F.” rapper said her aggressiveness made the difference in her team’s win.

“I liked my aggressiveness about it,” she told interviewer Lindsay Dunn. “You know what I’m saying? I had to bring that aggression to the game.”

The 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featured Hip-Hop stars, actors and athletes competing during All-Star Weekend. ESPN broadcast the game live as part of the weekend’s festivities leading up to Sunday’s main event.

GloRilla didn’t stop there with her victory speech. She made sure to call out both DJ Mustard and Anthony Anderson by name after beating their squad.

“So, Mustard and to Anthony Anderson, great game, but y’all lost,” she said with a smile. “So, uh, try again next.”

GloRilla’s celebration continued after the final buzzer. She posed for photos and signed autographs for fans who came out to support the celebrity game.

The rapper seemed to enjoy every minute of her basketball debut.