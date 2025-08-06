GloRilla Concert Collapse Over Forged Documents Triggers Massive Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A $2.5 million lawsuit is brewing after a company claims promoters forged contracts that led to the collapse of a GloRilla concert in Cleveland.

A canceled Cleveland concert that was “supposedly” going to feature rapper GloRilla is at the center of a $2.5 million lawsuit after a local company accused a promoter of faking artist agreements and pocketing deposits.

Esmail Entertainment, founded earlier this year, filed suit against Shaw Management Enterprises on August 4, claiming the promotion group misrepresented artist bookings and submitted forged contracts for a show scheduled at the Wolstein Center on September 6, 2025.

The event was set to feature GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and Skilla Baby. But just two days after tickets went live, Shaw Management reportedly told Esmail Entertainment to halt all marketing efforts—without offering a reason.

According to the lawsuit, Esmail’s team reached out to GloRilla’s representatives and discovered she had never signed a contract to perform.

The complaint further alleges that negotiations between Shaw and the rapper’s camp were still ongoing and had not been finalized. The nail in the coffin came after Big Glo refused to sign any deal to perform due to the alleged forgery.

The suit also claims the agreements for Moneybagg Yo and Skilla Baby were fabricated.

Esmail Entertainment says it wired more than $280,000 in deposits to Shaw Management. Of that, only $20,000 has been returned. The company estimates it lost approximately $2.5 million in potential ticket revenue due to the event’s collapse.

Despite the cancellation, tickets for the show remain listed on resale platforms, with some prices topping $1,000.

The six-count lawsuit includes claims of fraud, civil theft and tortious interference with business expectancy.

The concert, which was expected to draw thousands to downtown Cleveland, was officially scrapped after the alleged deception came to light.

GloRilla, nor any of the artists, is named in the lawsuit.