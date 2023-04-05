GloRilla Concert Stampede Victim Weighs Lawsuit; Says She Witnessed Sister’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ronisha Huston is considering a lawsuit after her sister died in a crowd stampede at a GloRilla concert.

According to Billboard, Ronisha Huston filed a petition for pre-action discovery on Tuesday (April 4). Huston’s sister Rhondesia Belton was one of the three people who died in the crowd stampede at GloRilla’s show in March.

Huston retained lawyers on claims of personal injury and emotional distress. She sought information from the Main Street Armory, the venue where GloRilla performed in Rochester.

“Petitioner Ronisha Huston and her now deceased sister, Rhondesia Belton, got caught up in the crowd surge,” her attorneys wrote in the filing. “Huston witnessed her sister getting crushed in the stampede.”

Police said the crowd stampede likely stemmed from unfounded fear of gunfire at the Main Street Armory. The venue was the only party named in Huston’s filing. Belton’s sister requested video footage of the GloRilla concert, among other information.

Belton, 33, was the first victim identified by police. Two 35-year-old women named Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens also passed away from injuries suffered in the crowd stampede.

Last month, GloRilla commented on the tragedy via Twitter. The CMG rapper said she was “devastated and heartbroken” over the deaths.