GloRilla Loves The Grizzlies, Admits She’s A Huge Lakers Fan But Rooting For The Raptors

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla said she was hyped when LeBron James posted a viral workout video using her music on Instagram recently.

The Memphis rapper talked about the viral moment during an interview with SportsCenter interview.

“I was so hyped cuz I love LeBron, too,” GloRilla said. “So, LeBron was definitely in my top five. He up there with Kobe and Brandon [Ingram].”

The Lakers star posted the workout clip on Instagram. He was training hard while GloRilla’s music played in the background. GloRilla called it a “colossal moment” when LeBron shared the post.

She said seeing one of her favorite players use her music was a dream come true.

The Grammy-nominated artist is dating Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram. She said her boyfriend is now in her top five players along with LeBron and the late Kobe Bryant.

“I’m a Grizzlies fan because I’m from Memphis, but I’m really a Lakers fan, too,” she said. “But now I’m a Raptors fan. I root for the Raptors. I ain’t never gonna go against my man.”

GloRilla discussed her basketball background. She played in high school at MLK in Memphis, but said she wasn’t very good at organized basketball.

“I don’t know how I made the team cuz I used to play street basketball with my brothers, but in real basketball, I suck,” she said.

Big Glo said being part of the NBA community feels like a dream come true.

“When I used to watch it on TV, I ain’t never think I was going to be in it and around it,” she said.