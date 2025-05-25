GloRilla Invokes Michael Jackson After Nose Job, Cardi B Offers Advice

GloRilla leaned into the internet chatter about her appearance by swapping her Instagram profile photo with an image of Michael Jackson, confirming speculation she had a nose job.
The Memphis rapper’s new look went viral after she posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories, prompting a wave of comments and comparisons.
She addressed the rumors directly on X, writing, “& DID. Ion internet s### and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn.”
The conversation around her rhinoplasty grew so loud that Cardi B stepped in to defend her since the Bronx rapper underwent nose surgery in 2020.
“It took me like six to seven months for my nose to settle,” she said. “I was freaking out.”
Cardi also urged people to consider the emotional toll of cosmetic surgery recovery.
“Be gentle when somebody comes on social media and you know that they just got their nose done,” she said. “Be very gentle because they are on medication, pain medication and they just did a very different transition.”
She continued, “You’re looking practically at a new person. So you’re very sensitive and like the comments and the dragging, it f#### with your head. So be gentle.”
GloRilla hasn’t released a formal statement but has leaned into the jokes, even reposting memes comparing her to Jackson. She is set to perform at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday (June 9), where her new look will likely be on full display.
GloRilla has not publicly confirmed any other cosmetic procedures to date.
