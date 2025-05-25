GloRilla Invokes Michael Jackson After Nose Job, Cardi B Offers Advice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Glorilla’s new nose job has not gone over well on the internet, but she has Cardi B rushing to her defense.

GloRilla leaned into the internet chatter about her appearance by swapping her Instagram profile photo with an image of Michael Jackson, confirming speculation she had a nose job.

The Memphis rapper’s new look went viral after she posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories, prompting a wave of comments and comparisons.

She addressed the rumors directly on X, writing, “& DID. Ion internet s### and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn.”

The conversation around her rhinoplasty grew so loud that Cardi B stepped in to defend her since the Bronx rapper underwent nose surgery in 2020.

“It took me like six to seven months for my nose to settle,” she said. “I was freaking out.”

Cardi also urged people to consider the emotional toll of cosmetic surgery recovery.

“Be gentle when somebody comes on social media and you know that they just got their nose done,” she said. “Be very gentle because they are on medication, pain medication and they just did a very different transition.”

She continued, “You’re looking practically at a new person. So you’re very sensitive and like the comments and the dragging, it f#### with your head. So be gentle.”

GloRilla hasn’t released a formal statement but has leaned into the jokes, even reposting memes comparing her to Jackson. She is set to perform at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday (June 9), where her new look will likely be on full display.

GloRilla has not publicly confirmed any other cosmetic procedures to date.

I’m glad I grew to love my nose and eyes ….. I’d be having an ugly nose like glorilla right now if I didn’t 😂 — ⋆˚✿ ZaMum⋆˚✿ (@ALoveSoSweet_) May 25, 2025

Glorilla cooked , whyyyy ? Go get your nose back nowwww ! 😂😂😂 — Southside LP (@lp_southside) May 25, 2025

N#### I didn't even notice Glorilla gkt a nose job lol. Still looked like the same phat ass nose from before tbh 😭



Don't get mad. I can get away with the jokes. I got a big ass nose myself. — Fuji 🌺 (@fujifinite) May 25, 2025

Ion like how glorilla been moving. First the nose job. Now she's a mean girl. Yeah nah this ain't the glo I came to love — queen (@queencharcharr) May 25, 2025

glorilla got a nose job omg I was wondering where all the “ethnic nose job” discourse was coming from — Lexie (@theMFempress) May 25, 2025

Crying at Glorillaʼs nose job. She mustʼve asked her surgeon to use the Pinocchio template. — Anthony Maruwa (@anthonymaruwa) May 25, 2025

Glorilla joining the pinched nose parade was fs not on my 2025 bingo card. — Thiccky with the Blicky 😶‍🌫️ (@thegirlkels) May 25, 2025