GloRilla Set Her Sights On Beyoncé Following Monumental Year

GloRilla revealed her dream of collaborating with Beyoncé after a massive 2025 filled with awards, tours and major brand deals.

GloRilla capped off a milestone-packed 2025 with one bold declaration in Los Angeles: she’s gunning for a collaboration with Beyoncé and isn’t shy about it.

“Beyoncé, of course!” GloRilla told OK Magazine when asked about her dream studio partner.

That confident answer came after a year that’s seen the Memphis rapper rack up accolades, festival stages and major brand deals, making her Queen Bey wish list feel less like a fantasy and more like a matter of time.

The 24-year-old hitmaker was named to TIME’s 100 Next list this year, with Teyana Taylor praising her for staying authentic and pushing boundaries. That recognition helped solidify her place in the next wave of Hip-Hop’s elite.

At the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, she walked away with both the Impact Award and Songwriter of the Year, two honors that reflect her growing influence behind the mic and pen.

Her collaborations this year have also been strategic and diverse.

She joined forces with Tyler, the Creator on “Sticky,” a track that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. She also appeared on Kirk Franklin’s “Rain Down On Me,” which won the BET Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song.

In February, GloRilla made fashion history by becoming the first artist to simultaneously represent all four of Rihanna’s Fenty brands, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty and Fenty by Rihanna.

GloRilla performed her unreleased song “Special” at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 🔥



pic.twitter.com/4BLAkA2TsP — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) November 24, 2025

The move signaled her crossover appeal and business savvy, making her a rare artist who thrives in both music and branding.

On the live performance front, she wrapped her Glorious Tour with a headlining slot at Coachella in April and joined Megan Thee Stallion on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, adding more high-profile festival appearances to her résumé.

She also used the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw to unveil a new track titled “Special”, which highlights her evolving sound and lyrical depth. The song’s debut further showcased her versatility and hinted at what’s next.

With a Grammy nod, significant awards, and brand deals already in her pocket, GloRilla’s Beyoncé ambition doesn’t seem far-fetched. If 2025 was her breakout, 2026 might just be her crowning moment.