GloRilla Turns Her Mugshot Into Merch At Glo Bash Following Felony Arrest

GloRilla gave a lap dance to a concertgoer at her “1st Annual Glo Bash” in Memphis just days after her arrest on felony drug charges.

GloRilla turned up the heat Friday (July 25) at her “1st Annual Glo Bash” in Memphis with a wild onstage lapdance that lit up social media and overshadowed her recent legal drama.

The Memphis rapper, fresh off a felony drug arres in Georgia just three days earlier, let loose during her homecoming show at FedExForum.

Midway through her track “Typa,” she pulled a male concertgoer onstage and gave him a lap dance that had the crowd screaming and phones recording.

The raunchy moment quickly went viral online.

GloRilla gets intimate with a fan while performing ‘TYPA’ at GLO BASH in Memphis. 👀 pic.twitter.com/emrOWn53cT — popbrains (@popbrains) July 26, 2025

The concert came on the heels of GloRilla’s July 22 arrest after police discovered marijuana and a controlled substance in her Georgia home. Officers were originally responding to a burglary call on July 19, when someone inside her residence fired shots at intruders.

Authorities said the drugs were found “in plain view.” GloRilla turned herself in and was released on a $22,260 bond.

Despite the legal mess, the “Glo Bash” went on as planned—and sold out. GloRilla leaned into the controversy, selling T-shirts featuring her mugshot from the arrest. The merch quickly became a crowd favorite, with some calling the image “iconic.”

She also took to social media to vent about the situation. According to Glo, she was the one arrested even though her home had been broken into. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested,” she posted. “So that’s tea.”

Earlier in the week, GloRilla reunited with her original crew to recreate her viral “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” music video, bringing the same energy that launched her into Hip-Hop stardom.

GloRilla turning up to “FNF” with friends before her first annual Glo Bash!

pic.twitter.com/p2kcVIJBFc — 🏁 (@concertleaks) July 25, 2025