Glorilla Urges Women To Be Toxic In Their Twenties: “You Only Get To Do This One Time”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Glorilla encouraged her female fans to “Live your Toxic twenties,” claiming they can’t get away with toxic behavior when they’re older.

Glorilla is dishing out advice to her female fans, specifically ones in their twenties, urging them to make the most of the period and revel in being “toxic.”

The “F.N.F.” hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories Monday evening (August 21) with some words of wisdom to her female followers.

“Be toxic for the rest of your twenties,” she began. “You only get one life. Live your Toxic twenties.” According to Glorilla, women can only get away with toxic behavior in their twenties and so should make the most of it.

“Don’t get in your 30s thinking you could just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy s###,” she added. “You too old for that now, you too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your twenties.”

Glorilla then turned to the “delusional” ladies. “If you delusional, turn it up a notch,” she said before concluding. “Enjoy the rest of your twenties. You only get to do this one time.”

Check out the video below.

This isn’t the first time Glo has offered advice to her female fans. Back in November, she warned women to avoid dating men they meet on a night out.

“I just gotta say this. If you trust a n#### that you met at the club, you’s a hot ass mess and a G###### fool,” Glorilla shared.

“And you don’t got no m###########’ home training!” she continued. “‘Cuz b####, you sitting up here falling in love with a n#### that you know you met at a place where he looking for hoes at. He finna treat you like a m############ hoe, b####!”

However, Glorilla doesn’t just dish out advice, she is also willing to receive it. Earlier this year the Memphis-bred artist revealed some guidance she received from Cardi B. “Stay focused, keep going hard, and don’t stop,” she said before gushing over the NYC icon.

“I love Cardi so much,” GloRilla added. “Like, I know ain’t nobody perfect. But to me, she’s just so perfect.”