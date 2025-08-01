GloRilla’s Arrest Turns Political—Congressman Demands Marijuana Charge Be Dropped

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla’s arrest on marijuana charges after a home burglary led Georgia Rep. Eric Bell to call for dropped charges.

GloRilla was arrested in Forsyth County, Georgia, on felony drug charges after calling police to report a home invasion, prompting a state lawmaker to demand the case be dropped and push for new legislation.

Democratic Rep. Eric Bell is urging prosecutors to dismiss the charges against the Memphis rapper. Bell says her arrest after reporting a burglary sends the wrong message to crime victims.

“She deserves support, not punishment for trying to protect herself and her home. We cannot send the message that doing the right thing puts you at greater risk,” Bell told Fox5 Atlanta.

Authorities responded to a break-in at GloRilla’s Georgia home around 1:30 A.M. on July 20. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, someone inside the house fired a weapon at three intruders who fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and the suspects remain unidentified.

While investigating the burglary, deputies claimed they smelled marijuana and obtained a search warrant. They later said they found cannabis “in plain view” inside the master bedroom closet.

Two days later, on July 22, GloRilla surrendered to authorities on charges of felony marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $22,260 bond.

Bell is using the incident to promote House Bill 464, which he introduced to shield crime victims from arrest over unrelated minor offenses when seeking help from law enforcement.

“HB 464 is not about going easy on crime. It is about being smart about justice,” Bell said. “No one, regardless of fame, background or zip code, should fear being criminalized for doing the right thing.”

The proposed bill would give legal immunity to individuals who report certain crimes and are later found to have minor infractions, such as outstanding warrants or drug possession.

CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday

While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis



1. So no I wasn’t busted

2. My house got robbed

3. I wasn’t home



Long story short my… — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) July 24, 2025

Bell argues this would encourage more victims to come forward without fear of arrest.

GloRilla has publicly criticized deputies for focusing on her instead of the suspects who broke into her home. On July 24, she posted online that police prioritized cannabis over catching the people who invaded her property.

Bell said her case is part of a larger pattern where Black victims are disproportionately criminalized when seeking help. “Unfortunately stories like hers are not rare,” he said.