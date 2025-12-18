Google Flexes Fangs; Strikes Back At Billboard & Yanks Chart Data As Corporate War Escalates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Google escalated its war with Penske Media, as YouTube stopped submitting Billboard chart data amid ongoing disputes over an AI lawsuit.

Google escalated its war with Penske Media Corporation by announcing that YouTube will stop submitting streaming data to Billboard charts starting January 16, 2026.

The move marks a dramatic new front in the ongoing battle between the tech giant and the media conglomerate that owns Billboard, Rolling Stone and Variety.

YouTube’s global head of music and Hip-Hop veteran Lyor Cohen said the platform refuses to accept Billboard’s methodology that weights subscription streams higher than ad-supported streams.

“We believe every fan matters and every play should count equally,” Cohen wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The dispute comes just months after Penske Media sued Google in federal court over AI overviews. The September lawsuit alleged that Google illegally uses Penske’s journalism to power AI summaries without consent while reducing traffic to their websites.

Billboard updated its chart rules Monday to narrow the gap between paid and free streams from 1:3 to 1:2.5. But YouTube demanded equal weighting for all streams regardless of whether users pay for subscriptions.

“Billboard uses an outdated formula that weights subscription-supported streams higher than ad-supported,” Cohen said. “This doesn’t reflect how fans engage with music today and ignores the massive engagement from fans who don’t have a subscription.”

The streaming methodology fight represents the latest escalation in a broader war between Google and Penske Media. Penske alleged that Google forces publishers to allow their content to be used in AI-generated summaries as a condition for appearing in search results.

The company said about 20% of Google searches linking to its sites now show AI overviews, with that percentage expected to rise.

“We have a responsibility to proactively fight for the future of digital media and preserve its integrity – all of which is threatened by Google’s current actions,” Penske said in the lawsuit.

The media conglomerate reported that affiliate revenue had dropped by more than a third from peak levels by late 2024, as search traffic declined. Penske attracts 120 million online visitors monthly across its properties.

Google defended both disputes, saying AI overviews help users discover content, while YouTube data will continue to flow to Luminate, Billboard’s primary chart source.

Billboard responded that it hopes YouTube will reconsider and recognize “the reach and popularity of artists on all music platforms.”

The chart company said it measures fan activity appropriately based on consumer access, revenue analysis and industry guidance.

YouTube paid the music industry over $8 billion in the past year, according to Cohen, and now both sides appear dug in for a prolonged battle that could reshape how tech platforms interact with media companies.