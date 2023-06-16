Gunna Drops ‘A Gift & a Curse’ Album, And Twitter Is Raving About It 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gunna is trending No. 1 on Twitter with his new album ‘A Gift & a Curse’ with zero features and multiple Young Thug shout-outs.

Gunna has released A Gift & a Curse, his first album since getting out of jail last year, and social media is losing its collective mind.

The Atlanta rapper first teased the project on Wednesday (Jun. 14), his 30th birthday, sharing the cover art with the caption, “a Gift & a Curse from Me To You ! 🅿️Day !”

Once Gunna dropped Friday (Jun. 16), he began trending No. 1 on Twitter, with fans sharing rave reviews. Stream the album at the end of the page.

a Gift & a Curse, his fourth studio album, arrives with 15 tracks and clocks in it at just over 45 minutes. However, Gunna included zero features, a rarity in the current climate, and Twitter couldn’t stop talking about it.

“no features and didn’t need wheezy’s production,” wrote one fan. “just gunna rapping with a chip on his shoulder. this s### means something to me.”

no features and didn’t need wheezy’s production, just gunna rapping with a chip on his shoulder. this s### means something to me pic.twitter.com/oZp3dUYpsF — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) June 16, 2023

Others pointed to Gunna’s nods to Young Thug on a Gift & a Curse, taking the shout-outs as a sign all is well between the pair, despite the rumors.

“Only I done cried, ‘cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime),” Gunna raps on “I Was Just Thinking.” Meanwhile, “Ca$h $hit” includes the lyrics, Hide the barrel, man, free my bro Jeffro.”

However, Thug mysteriously teased the arrival of a new offering shortly after Gunna dropped the album. He shared a countdown to next Friday (Jun. 13) via a QR code on his Instagram account.

A number of other producers and artists shared identical cryptic posts leading fans to believe an album is coming. Lil Durk, G Herbo, Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, Wheezy, and Southside all posted the code. Some people on Twitter also saw the rumored album as a reaction to Gunna’s new project.

“The whole industry teaming up against gunna💀” one user shared.