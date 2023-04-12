Hollywood Walk Of Fame Announces Date For Martin Lawrence’s Star Ceremony

With a successful career in movies, television, and stand-up comedy, it should come as no surprise that Martin Lawrence will be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Last year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed Martin Lawrence as a Walk of Fame honoree. The organization’s Vice-President of Media Relations, Ana Martinez, has now confirmed the date for Lawrence’s ceremony.
“Comedian Martin Lawrence to be honored with [a] star on the Walk of Fame on April 20th! #walkoffame,” tweeted Ana Martinez on Tuesday evening.
Martin Lawrence first learned about his Walk of Fame selection in June 2022. At the time, the DMV-raised entertainer uploaded a YouTube video of his reaction to learning the news.
“We did it! We did it!” said Lawrence in the 54-second clip. “All the way from Landover, Washington DC, all the way to Hollywood. We did it. God bless. God bless.”
Martin Lawrence is best known for starring in his classic 1990s sitcom Martin. He also gained global notoriety for being one-half of the buddy-cop duo in the Bad Boys motion picture franchise alongside Will Smith.
Additionally, Lawrence acted in other movies such as Do the Right Thing, House Party, Boomerang, Life, Big Momma’s House, and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins. The NAACP Image Award winner also presented stand-up comedy films like You So Crazy and Runteldat.