Houston Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Says 2025 “Hottieween” Concert Will Be Bigger Than Ever

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion announced her “Hottieween” concert returning to Houston on October 31, with all proceeds benefiting her Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her signature Halloween celebration back home this year.

The three-time Grammy winner announced she will host “Hottieween” on Friday, October 31, in Humble, Texas. The 21-and-older Halloween concert requires all attendees to wear costumes.

Megan posted the announcement on her Instagram, telling fans, “Houston Hotties, I’m coming home for Halloween.”

The rapper added excitement about the event’s scale. “This year Hottieween is gonna be BIGGER than ever!!!” she wrote in her social media post.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, October 15, though specific venue details remain limited. The event will take place somewhere in Humble, but no exact address has been released yet.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Megan established this foundation to honor her late mother and father. The organization provides resources to women, children and underserved communities in Houston and nationwide.

Megan Thee Stallion has deep roots in Houston’s Hip-Hop scene.

Born and raised in the city, she was introduced to music early through her mother, who was an underground Hip-Hop artist. The rapper’s career took off after she began releasing music in 2016.

Her success includes major Grammy wins at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, where she became only the second female rapper to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage” featuring Beyoncé.

The Houston native has consistently given back to her community throughout her career.

Time magazine included her on its list of the 100 most influential people in 2020, recognizing both her musical impact and community involvement.

This Halloween concert continues Megan’s tradition of connecting with her Houston fanbase. Her supporters, known as “Hotties,” have eagerly awaited her return to perform in the city where her career began.