Hurricane Chris’ Lawyer Thanks Jury For Being Courageous Following “Not Guilty” Verdict

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The artist’s lawyers said the jurors saw that not everyone is a criminal in the city.

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been found not guilty of second-degree murder charges.

Surprisingly, he gained his freedom by his lawyers tapping into a Hip-Hop classic film, Friday. The attorneys referenced the character Deebo, played by Tommy “Tiny” Lister, in arguing the innocence of their client.

His lawyer said the jury was courageous in ruling in his favor, explaining it made a bold statement about the community—not just his client.

After the verdict, his attorney Alex Washington said, “We are proud of the jury. Finally, a jury that had the courage to say that ‘He’s not guilty.’”

“Everybody in Shreveport is not guilty,” he continued. “And this system is flawed. Sometimes, you know, we have poor investigations. In this case, a poor investigation has affected Mr. Dooley’s life since 2020. So, I appreciate the courage of the community to say no say not guilty.”

Angela Savage detailed the defense, tweeting, “In opening statements for Christopher Dooley aka ‘Hurricane Chris’ murder trial the Defense attorney described the deceased as ‘Debo’ a popular character from the movie Friday while showing a picture of the character.”

In opening statements for Christopher Dooley aka “Hurricane Chris” murder trial the Defense attorney described the deceased as “Debo” a popular character from the movie Friday, while showing a picture of the character. @KSLA — Alexandria Savage KSLA (@APsavageNews) March 8, 2023

“Three 911 calls were played for jurors today. One witness in the calls says the deceased Danzeria Farris Jr. took his last breath at the Texaco on Hollywood Avenue. While listening to the calls from witnesses to 911 a woman left the courtroom in tears,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

She added, “Dooley faces two charges: SECOND DEGREE MURDER and ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS. He has pled not guilty and his attorney says he acted in self-defense.”

Dooley faces two charges: SECOND DEGREE MURDER and ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS.

He has pled not guilty and his attorney says he acted in self-defense. #TrialWatch @KSLA — Alexandria Savage KSLA (@APsavageNews) March 8, 2023

The rapper didn’t have much to say after leaving the courtroom, only, “Thank Jesus.”

AllHipHop.com would later report his remarks on the verdict, quoting him as saying, “Tonight, I was found not guilty of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things.”

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line. They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man,” Hurricane Chris continued, “This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God, I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”