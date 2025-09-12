Ice Cube Drops Wisdom On Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 Stream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube dropped in on Kai Cenat Thursday (May 16) during the Twitch star’s record-breaking Mafiathon 3 stream, delivering laughs, wisdom and an unexpected dose of nostalgia after the stream hit his goal of 400,000 subscribers.

The 56-year-old Hip-Hop icon made his entrance as part of Cenat’s month-long streaming marathon, which has featured a rotating cast of celebrity guests and viral moments.

Ice Cube’s appearance added another layer of star power to the already headline-grabbing event.

At one point, Cube FaceTimed Mike Epps, who praised Cenat’s earlier segment with Marlon Wayans, saying it “had me on the floor.” Cenat immediately extended an invite for Epps to join the stream.

Another standout moment came when Cenat showed Cube the AMP Cypher, which included a cameo from Kevin Hart. Cube, clearly caught off guard, reacted with a laugh: “This n####! G######! I can’t get away from this G###### Chocolate Drop.”

Ice Cube’s reaction to seeing Kevin Hart on AMP’s Cypher while on Kai Stream got me crying😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DUVNSstS8Z — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) September 12, 2025

As is tradition for Cenat’s guests, Ice Cube closed out his segment with a motivational message.

“Always believe in yourself,” he urged viewers. “Always push and always look within for your inspiration. It’s not always out, it’s in. Go with your gut. Go with your instincts. Mind your own business. You live longer. Remember that from your homie Ice Cube and always, always, man, give 110 percent. And give thanks to the man upstairs, man. Be grateful. You know, I was a n#### with attitude, but now the attitude is gratitude.”

Cenat, 23, has turned Mafiathon 3 into a streaming juggernaut. The Bronx-born creator, known for his high-energy content and celebrity collaborations, has already hosted Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Ice Spice and Latto during the event.

The stream, which runs throughout September, has racked up millions of views and continues to dominate social media with viral clips and guest appearances.