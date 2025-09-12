Ice Spice Is Thick Again & Here’s The Secret To Her Jaw Dropping Body

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice clapped back at trolls over her weight and revealed protein—not Ozempic—is why she’s thick again.

Ice Spice hit the internet with body goals and bars, flexing her curves in the new “Gyatt” video with Latto and letting the haters know her glow-up had nothing to do with shots or shortcuts.

The Bronx rapper has been super open about her body changes lately—especially after dropping 20 pounds last year, which had people online losing their minds.

Some said she looked too skinny and others accused her of hopping on the Ozempic bandwagon.

Now she’s showing off the results of what she says is real work and real food. In an interview with Nylon, Ice laid out the secret sauce to her thick comeback.

“Protein is great for you. I love protein. I try to get a lot of protein in, to be honest. That’s the key to being thick. You can’t be thick without mad protein. I swear.”

Her latest video for “Gyatt” puts it all on display. The visuals are full WWE fantasy with both Ice and Latto rocking bold fits, shaking the ring with energy and curves.

Fans online have already been hyping her up for looking “so much healthy and better now.”

Ice says the bounce-back came from keeping her meals clean, hitting the gym, and grinding through a tough tour schedule—not some magic weight-loss injection.

“You lazy-ass b###### never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f###### day, it’d be easier to stay big,” she said during a live chat on X Spaces in 2024.

Ice Spice has been real about her body journey, both when she slimmed down and now that she’s thick again.