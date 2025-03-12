Ice Spice Shows Off Her Curves In New Song Teaser: “Thick Again”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice teased new music with a cheeky dance video in front of the Eiffel Tower, addressing her body transformation in the lyrics.

Ice Spice teased new music Tuesday night with a provocative dance video flaunting her curves in front of Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower after previously drawing attention for her slimmer physique.

On Tuesday night (March 11), the Bronx native took to Instagram with a video previewing her new song.

The playful snippet featured Ice Spice rapping, “She got thin, but she went and got thick again. Shorty got back on her oats,” a clear nod to her recent body transformation.

Ice Spice previously faced speculation surrounding her noticeable weight loss, with some fans questioning whether she’d resorted to Ozempic. She swiftly shut down these rumors, joking: “I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic.”

Instead, she attributed her slimmer figure to healthier eating, regular exercise and the demanding nature of her touring schedule.

“You lazy ass b###### never heard of a gym?” she said during an X Spaces chat last year. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice had been making waves at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads at high-profile runway shows, including Vivienne Westwood, Off-White and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Ice Spice gave her Instagram followers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the glitz and glamor of her Parisian nights.

She shared a video on her Instagram Story of a behind the scenes moment with supermodel Kate Moss, actress Cameron Diaz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The clip sees the A-Listers giggling about something at the show, highlighting her ascent into fashion’s inner circle.

Ice Spice and Kate Moss bonding at PFW25 😍 pic.twitter.com/SueMOD1uOQ — 🍘☆ (@yzyicyspicyy) March 12, 2025