Ice-T, Mickey Bentson & Bobby Dee Presents Announce 13th Annual “Art of Rap” Tour + More

Ice-T, Mickey Bentson and Bobby Dee Presents are launching the 13th Annual Art Of Rap Tour, a nationwide Hip-Hop celebration bringing legendary artists, Latino acts and R&B performers together for a multi-city cultural experience.

Bobby Dee Presents announced the 13th Annual Art of Rap Tour, which will run through 2026 and 2027, alongside the company’s 40-plus year anniversary celebration promoting concerts across the country.

The tour, created in partnership with Ice-T and Art of Rap founder Mickey Bentson, aims to unite legendary Hip-Hop artists with Latino and R&B performers in a traveling showcase designed to celebrate the broader influence of urban music.

Organizers said the tour will feature a lineup of Hip-Hop pioneers, prominent Latino performers and R&B acts, though the full roster of artists will be announced at a later date. The shows will be hosted by Bentson, who professionally goes by Mick Benzo, with music by DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell. Officials note that lineups may vary depending on the market.

While concerts remain the centerpiece, the production is designed as a full cultural event that reflects Hip-Hop’s roots. Tour stops will include elements such as b-boying, graffiti art displays, DJ performances and storytelling segmentsintended to highlight the culture beyond music alone.

According to organizers, each city will also incorporate elements tailored to the local community, reflecting the regional audiences that have supported Hip-Hop since its early years.

The touring concept grew out of Ice-T’s 2012 documentary “Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap,” which explored lyricism and craftsmanship in Hip-Hop through interviews with many of the genre’s foundational artists.

Three years after the film’s release, the project expanded into a live festival format that debuted in Orange County and the San Francisco Bay Area, drawing large crowds and helping establish the brand as a recurring touring platform.

Since then, The Art of Rap has evolved into a national touring event known for strong ticket sales and appearances by veteran MCs who helped shape the genre.

With Bobby Dee Presents joining forces for the upcoming run, organizers say the new tour will expand its reach while highlighting the historical ties between Hip-Hop, Latino music and R&B.

Ice-T, the rapper and actor who co-founded the tour concept, said the event reflects the cultural significance of the genre.

“Hip-hop is the most powerful and influential cultural movement since rock and roll. A true art form that deserves respect.”

Bentson said the tour is designed to recreate the communal spirit that defined Hip-Hop’s early years.

“The Art of Rap is more than just a concert — it’s a celebration of the magical force called hip-hop in all of its many faces, from emceeing to b-boying to graffiti. This event brings back the feeling of neighborhood block parties while honoring the power of hip-hop culture to unite people through art and music.”

Additional details, including tour dates and the full artist lineup, are expected to be announced in the coming months. Go to https://bdp.digital or theartofrap.net