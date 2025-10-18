Ice-T Links With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & Arabian Prince For Animated Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice-T partnered with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Arabian Prince for brutal animated neo-noir series targeting 2026 release.

Ice-T has joined forces with Hip-Hop titans Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Arabian Prince to executive produce Tehk City, a gritty animated neo-noir series set in a brutal near-future penal colony.

The collaboration marks a rare convergence of rap royalty for the small screen, with the quartet partnering alongside producer Ambitious Entertainment for what’s being described as a “high-octane animated neo-noir” where “every choice is life or death, chaos reigns and only the ruthless survive.”

According to Deadline, the series stems from aesthetics created by Tommy The Animator, who serves as co-creator with Ice-T. Both are attached as producers and executive producers alongside the legendary trio of West Coast rap pioneers. Arabian Prince, a founding member of N.W.A., rounds out the star-studded production team.

“I just wanted to bring something new to animation that’s never been seen before, coming from the mind of a black creator out of the projects of the Upper West Side of Manhattan,” Ice-T stated.

Industry veterans Ken Corben, Kirk Shaw and Thomas Vitale are also producing and executive producing the project, with Rusty Cundeiff attached as a producer. Shaw, whose credits include “The Hurt Locker” and “Blood Ties,” emphasized the project’s ambitious scope.

“Tehk City is one of those rare projects that came together through the collaboration of an exceptional team,” Shaw explained. “We’re creating a world only animation could capture, where morality is a luxury and the visual style is as fierce as the story itself.”

The animated series represents a departure from traditional Hip-Hop media ventures, focusing on original storytelling rather than biographical content. The project capitalizes on the growing appetite for adult-oriented animated programming that has seen success with shows like Invincible and The Boys: Diabolical.

Ambitious Entertainment is targeting a multi-platform release for “Tehk City” in 2026.

The collaboration brings together artists who have collectively shaped Hip-Hop culture for over three decades. Dr. Dre’s production empire, Snoop Dogg’s multimedia ventures, and Ice-T’s crossover success in television through Law & Order: Special Victims Unit provide substantial industry credibility to the animated venture.