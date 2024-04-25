Icewear Vezzo Connects With Presidential Candidate John F. Kennedy Jr. In Detroit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Icewear Vezzo continues to put on for the 6 Mile by bringing presidential candidate RFK Jr. to the hood on Earth Day.

Icewear Vezzo has connected with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his hometown of Detroit ahead of the upcoming election.

On Monday (April 22), Vezzo shared an Instagram post featuring photos of himself and Kennedy as they made their rounds within the Motor City and the Rich Off Pints 3 rapper’s 6 Mile Road neighborhood on Earth Day. In addition to visiting the block and other city hotspots, Kennedy also appeared to sit down for a conversation with Vezzo as he remaps his push for candidacy, which advocates for the legal reform of marijuana, among other initiatives.

“Had @robertfkennedyjr pull up on the 6 today we appreciate you for standing on business much respect ‼️ [Fist and strong arm emojis] #BigIce,” Vezzo wrote in the caption of the post.

Kennedy, whose father was assassinated in November 1962 shortly after spending 1,000 days in the Oval Office, is currently running as an independent. Under his established platform, his campaign has prioritized environmental and wildlife protections, an overhaul of second amendment rights, in addition to his push for legalization. California tech industry lawyer Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate and proposed VP should he become the President-Elect, is described as an “expert on AI.” Kennedy and Shanahan’s campaign promises to “bring America back to the people” together.

Check out the post of the pair making their rounds in the city of Detroit above.