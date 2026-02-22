iHeartMemphis Makes Court Appearance After Back-To-Back Arrests

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

iHeartMemphis was arrested in Plantation, Florida, for disturbance; now facing serious charges and a $47,500 bond.

iHeartMemphis, the rapper known for the 2015 hit Hit the Quan, found himself back in the legal spotlight over the weekend.

The rapper appeared in bond court Saturday following another alarming arrest that took place Tuesday night in Plantation, Florida.

The chaos unfolded on Gatehouse Road, where iHeartMemphis was taken into custody for causing a disturbance. In a series of unusual events, iHeartMemphis fled from the cops on foot, seeking refuge in various private homes during a subsequent chase.

The high-profile pursuit involved helicopter and K-9 units, highlighting the seriousness of the situation before he was eventually captured.

Compounding his legal predicament, iHeartMemphis apparently utilized his cellphone to post on social media, a direct violation of his pretrial release conditions for a different incident.

This current incident marks his second arrest this month.

The first fracas occurred on February 10, when a SWAT team was called to his home after he barricaded himself inside while livestreaming the episode.

This series of incidents has only added to his list of legal woes. The charges facing the rapper include burglary of an occupied dwelling, obstructing a highway, resisting an officer, and violation of a pretrial felony warrant, which contains language threatening to kill.

A bond was set at $47,500 with strict conditions attached: no possession of firearms, maintaining distance from the victim, and avoiding the location of the incident.

Another court hearing is already looming, scheduled for Tuesday.