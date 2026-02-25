J. Cole Gets Behind The Grill At Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger In LA

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole surprised fans by working the kitchen at Marathon Burger during his Los Angeles promotional tour for The Fall Off album.

J. Cole made an unexpected appearance at the Nipsey Hussle-inspired restaurant, getting hands-on with the cooking while connecting with fans and staff.

Fresh off the release of his seventh studio album The Fall Off in February, J.Cole decided to roll up his sleeves and work the kitchen at one of Los Angeles’ most culturally significant dining spots.

Video footage captured the Dreamville founder actively participating in food preparation at the Melrose Avenue location, which opened in March 2025 as part of Nipsey Hussle’s expanding Marathon brand legacy.

The restaurant, operated by the late rapper’s brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, has become a gathering place for Hip-Hop artists and community members since its grand opening.

The surprise appearance comes during Cole’s promotional activities for The Fall Off, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and marks what the artist has described as his final studio album.

The double-disc project represents a culmination of Cole’s decade-plus career, featuring introspective tracks that examine his journey from Fayetteville to global stardom.

Marathon Burger represents more than just another restaurant venture; it is a tangible extension of Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial vision and community investment philosophy.

The establishment operates near the original Marathon Clothing store location, maintaining the “Marathon Continues” ethos that defined Hussle’s approach to business and cultural impact.