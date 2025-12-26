J Diggs Gets 10 Years for Marijuana Charges in Oklahoma Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J Diggs received a 10-year prison sentence after an Oklahoma traffic stop uncovered four pounds of marijuana and cash, ending the Bay Area rapper’s case.

J Diggs was hit with a 10-year sentence in Rogers County after cops found four pounds of weed and $11,745 cash in his car during a May 2020 traffic stop near Catoosa.

The Bay Area rapper was found guilty on four marijuana-related charges in November. Judge Stephen R. Pazzo handed down the sentence on December 16.

“I could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle from the back bumper before I even said hello,” Deputy Ron Walker

Diggs will serve four years each for three counts: possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, and possession without Oklahoma’s required tax stamp for medical marijuana.

Those sentences run at the same time. Then he was hit with six more years for acquiring proceeds from drug activity, which ran after the first four years.

“At some point, it becomes clear that it’s not for personal use,” said Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard. “By the time you get to 4 pounds, clearly that isn’t for personal use, that’s to sell.”

The 41-year-old rapper has been releasing music under the name J Diggs since 2003.

He calls himself “President of Mac Dre’s Thizz Nation” on his Instagram, where he has over 230,000 followers. Mac Dre, who was killed in 2004, helped start the “hyphy” Hip-Hop scene that Diggs belongs to.

Diggs has been beefing with music manager Wack 100 on social media for years. The feud heated up when Diggs released a diss track called “3 Finger Wack” in 2023, targeting Wack 100 directly.

The beef started over comments Wack 100 made about Diggs and has played out across Instagram and YouTube interviews. Diggs has three prior felony convictions in other states for guns and drugs.

He also spent 10 years in prison for conspiracy to rob a bank. The jury originally wanted to give Diggs 18 years, but the judge showed some mercy, handing down a 10-year sentence.