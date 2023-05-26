Ja Morant’s New Nike Sneakers Sell Out Following Second Gun Incident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Memphis Grizzlies player made a lot of negative headlines this year.

It seemed as if the majority of the public turned on Ja Morant after the NBA All-Star flashed a firearm on social media for the second time. However, Morant’s signature sneakers are still a hot product.

According to reports, Nike released the Ja 1 Hunger shoes on Thursday and the footwear quickly sold out. Consumers were able to purchase the sneaks on the Nike-backed SNKRS app.

Ja Morant supposedly signed a multi-year deal with Nike in 2019. The 2020 NBA Rookie Of The Year faced significant backlash for his latest social media misstep which led some observers to believe Nike might part ways with him.

Nike Stood By Ja Morant After The First Firearm Controversy

Back in March, Morant showed off a gun on Instagram Live while inside a Denver-area strip club. The NBA suspended the Memphis Grizzlies player for eight games after a meeting with Commissioner Adam Silver about the situation.

“I realize what I have to lose, and for us as a group, what we have to lose. It’s pretty much just that being more responsible, more smarter, and staying away from all the bad decisions,” said Ja Morant in response to the gun-flashing incident.

The South Carolina native reportedly entered a counseling program at the time. Nike released a statement that read, “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Nike statement on Ja Morant: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2023

Morant Posts Cryptic Messages That Leads To Police Wellness Check

Ja Morant was back in the headlines earlier this month. Another Instagram Live video revealed him displaying a firearm again. Nike reportedly removed the Ja 1 sneakers from the company’s website following the second gun controversy.

The story took a troubling turn this week. Ja Morant shared photos of his family members on his Instagram Story with a final post that simply read, “Bye.” Local police conducted a welfare check on Morant’s Tennessee home.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told TMZ that Morant was “fine.” Apparently, the 23-year-old former NBA Most Improved Player Award winner told law enforcement officials that his IG posts were just him signifying his break from social media.