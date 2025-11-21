Ja Rule Confirms Men Tried To Jump Him After Brandy & Monica Tour Stop In Brooklyn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule set the record straight after viral rumors claimed he was ambushed and jumped outside of a NYC restaurant.

Ja Rule moved quickly to shut down viral reports claiming he was brutally attacked outside a New York City restaurant this week. The Hip-Hop veteran took to social media to address widespread speculation that he had been ambushed and jumped outside the upscale Sei Less establishment.

The controversy began when popular gossip blogger Tasha K posted claims on X (formerly Twitter) that the Murder Inc. rapper had been targeted in what she described as a “pretty phucking bad.”

Several other social media accounts helped spread the unverified claims across multiple platforms. The reports gained significant traction with fans expressing concern for the “Always On Time” performer’s well-being.

However, Ja Rule wasted no time setting the record straight. In a direct response to Tasha K’s initial post, the Queens native called out the blogger for spreading false information.

Tasha why you lying to these good ppl Yes some b#### ass n##### tried to jump me, No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me… 🤣 https://t.co/X3SaEqndcH — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 21, 2025

“Tasha why you lying to these good ppl Yes some b#### a** n##### tried to jump me, No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me,” the rapper wrote, adding laughing emojis to emphasize his relaxed state.

The clarification revealed that while there was indeed an attempted confrontation, the incident did not occur at the Sei Less restaurant as initially reported, but at the Barclays Center, after the Monica & Brandy “The Boy is Mine” Tour stop on November 20.

More importantly, Ja Rule confirmed he emerged from the situation completely unharmed and was spending his evening watching ESPN’s SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

This latest incident comes during a period when the 49-year-old artist has been reflecting publicly on Hip-Hop conflicts and their impact on the culture.

Just last week, Ja Rule appeared on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, where he discussed his legendary feud with 50 Cent and argued that rap beefs ultimately harm the industry.

“I don’t think Hip-Hop beefs are good for the culture,” he explained during the November interview. “Big and ‘Pac both got killed. Me and 50’s s### was me and 50’s s###. Jay and Nas had their thing. You know how much business and things they probably could have did as men if that little rift or tiff didn’t happen?”

The veteran MC has maintained his position that collaborative efforts benefit artists and fans more than prolonged feuds.

His recent comments about avoiding unnecessary conflicts make his swift response to reports of his assault particularly noteworthy, as he chose to address the misinformation directly rather than let speculation continue.