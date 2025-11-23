Ja Rule Explains Backstage Brawl, Says It Would Never Happen To Bruce Springsteen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule slammed the way Hip-Hop events are secured after a backstage altercation, saying Bruce Springsteen would never face the same treatment.

Ja Rule called out racial disparities in concert security after a brief altercation broke out behind the scenes at a Brandy and Monica show in New York, saying what happened to him would never happen to someone like Bruce Springsteen.

The Hip-Hop veteran addressed the incident in a video, describing a chaotic moment that unfolded backstage.

According to Ja, three men attempted to ambush him during the event.

“Three n##### tried to sneak me. It can happen to anybody, you know. S### happens to players too. N##### don’t get no points for that,” he said. “N##### tried it, you know. But, whatever we here, we you know, it’s whatever.”

He recalled the scuffle in detail, saying he and his crew, including Fat Joe and Joe’s manager Rich, were caught off guard, although Fat Joe and his crew were not involved.

“I’m tussling with a n#### as I’m moving, you know, back and s###, I can stumble over some s### back,” Ja Rule said.

Security eventually intervened, and the situation deescalated before it could spill further.

“It’s a melee,” he said. “So anyway, s### just kind of disperses, and people disperse start walking to the stage and, of course, because this s### just went down, I’m screaming and yelling, calling n#####, p####.”

But Ja Rule’s main issue wasn’t the attempted ambush, it was how the situation was handled. He criticized the way Hip-Hop events are secured compared to concerts in other genres.

“I want to address how hip hop concerts and white concerts and country concerts, rock concerts and pop concerts are policed or secured,” he said. “If was Bruce Springsteen at the m############ concert and get attacked in the back, you think the assailants could make it out of the building without getting arrested or something happening? This is how they do black n#####, business as usual.”

The confrontation, which happened during the Brandy and Monica show—not outside a restaurant as initially reported—was quickly blown out of proportion online.

A viral claim suggested Ja Rule had been jumped outside Sei Less restaurant in Manhattan. That narrative was later debunked by both the rapper and the restaurant itself.

According to a statement from Sei Less, no incident occurred at their venue on the night in question.

Ja Rule responded to the online chatter with a mix of humor and legal warnings.

He also uploaded a clip of himself sipping from a red mug, laughing off the rumors.

The rapper, who has been enjoying renewed attention in recent months and recently announced he’s becoming a grandfather, made it clear he won’t let misinformation define his narrative.



